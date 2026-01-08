US willingness to act unilaterally, including military actions in Venezuela, has major geopolitical implications: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore is “gravely concerned” by the United States’ military intervention in Venezuela because it is contrary to international law and the United Nations Charter, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at an academic forum on Thursday (Jan 8).

While Venezuela is a “complicated country” with questions over the legitimacy of its government and impact on its neighbours and the US when it comes to issues like drugs and refugees, “that does not justify military intervention by one country into another, unilaterally and without any proper authorisation”, SM Lee said at Singapore think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s Regional Outlook Forum 2026.

The US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in its operation on Jan 3, and Maduro pleaded not guilty to narcotics charges at the Manhattan federal court on Monday. He faces four charges of narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns and ⁠destructive devices.

The immediate consequence of the US intervention may be that “it works” and is a “spectacular military success”, SM Lee said.

“The longer term consequences on the international system, I think that is something which we have to worry about. From the point of view of a small country, if that is the way the world works, we have a problem,” he told an audience of academics, local and foreign officials and lawmakers, and other guests.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Jan 4 said Singapore is deeply committed to international law and the principles of the UN Charter that safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, especially small states.