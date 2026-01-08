Commentary: Venezuela’s key customer China no longer needs it

SYDNEY: From one angle, the US action to arrest Venezuela’s former President Nicolas Maduro and seize control of the country’s oil industry is an attempt to muscle China’s influence out of the Americas.

In a world breaking up into spheres of influence, the Donroe doctrine tells Beijing to keep its meddling hands out of the empire of crude that President Donald Trump is building in the Western Hemisphere.

And yet China will be central to the next act in Venezuela’s drama – because any durable solution to its long-running crisis is likely to involve someone, somewhere, buying more Venezuelan oil.

“In terms of other countries that want oil, we’re in the oil business, we’re gonna sell it to them,” Trump said in a Jan 3 press conference. “We're not gonna say we're not gonna give it to them. In other words, we'll be selling oil, probably in much larger doses.”

That will be easier said than done. China, the biggest contributor to oil demand growth in recent decades and the key customer for Venezuelan crude, is needing smaller doses as consumption shrinks. Any plans to make money from rebuilding Venezuela’s status as a major oil exporter will have to reckon with the fact that the biggest importer is pulling back from the market.