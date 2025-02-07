US judge blocks Trump buyout offer for government workers

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Thursday (Feb 6) temporarily blocked the Trump administration's proposed buyout for federal workers until at least Monday, giving an initial win to labour unions that sued to stop it.

The ruling by US District Judge George O'Toole in Boston pushes back a midnight deadline set by the Trump administration, which is pressuring federal workers to leave their jobs in an unprecedented drive to overhaul the federal government.

O'Toole could opt to delay the buyout further or block it on a more permanent basis when he next considers the legal challenge by the unions at a hearing on Monday.