Singapore, Vietnam expand tech and manufacturing ties
Both countries highlighted growing collaboration in science, technology and innovation during Vietnamese President To Lam's state visit to Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam are stepping up cooperation in areas like advanced manufacturing and innovation, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng said on Friday (May 29).
As part of the partnership, a new research centre will be established in Vietnam, Dr Tan said in a speech at the Vietnam-Singapore Tech Connect Initiative held at Raffles City Convention Centre.
The project is among several initiatives announced during Vietnamese President To Lam's state visit to Singapore.
On Friday, Mr Lam met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The two leaders witnessed the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs), as ministers from both sides issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supply chain resilience, food security and open trade flows amid the Middle East conflict.
Mr Lam's visit comes just over a year after Singapore-Vietnam ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore has remained Vietnam's largest source of foreign direct investment inflows since 2020.
An MOU was signed between Singapore's A*STAR Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre and Vietnamese industrial park developer Becamex IDC to establish the Vietnam Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.
Sitting within the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks ecosystem, the centre will provide a platform for companies in Vietnam to turn research into "tangible outcomes" for their industry by piloting and deploying advanced manufacturing solutions in real-world industrial settings, Dr Tan said.
Dr Tan noted both sides' investment and commitment to their respective ecosystems.
Under Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan, around S$37 billion (US$29 billion) will be invested over the next five years in areas including artificial intelligence, data, advanced manufacturing, and semiconductors, with a focus on translating research into real economic and societal outcomes.
Vietnam's Politburo Resolution No 57 reflects a major national commitment to using science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of economic growth, he said.
"We are seeing strong momentum in Vietnam’s development of artificial intelligence capabilities, alongside efforts to build up its semiconductor ecosystem and advanced manufacturing base," Dr Tan added.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE
In a joint statement, Dr Tan and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung also expressed their "serious concern" about the ongoing situation in the Middle East and its implications for global peace and stability.
Singapore and Vietnam collectively reaffirmed the importance of keeping sea lanes and trade routes open, said Dr Tan and Dr Le.
The ministers stressed their commitment to strengthening intra-ASEAN trade and supply chain connectivity, and keeping their markets open and connected.
The countries "will ensure that our airports, seaports, and critical trade infrastructure remain operational to minimise disruptions to trade flows", said Dr Tan and Dr Le.
Both ministers also resolved to enhance cooperation in food security, including the implementation of a rice trade cooperation agreement.
"We acknowledge the importance of avoiding unnecessary restrictive measures to promote the trade of rice, which is an essential commodity.
"In the face of heightened global uncertainty, we remain resolute in our commitment to work together in solidarity to uphold regional stability, strengthen economic resilience, and promote an international order based on international law, including the UN Charter," said Dr Tan and Dr Le.
Vietnamese leader Mr Lam will open the Shangri-La Dialogue with a keynote address later on Friday.
Delegates and senior defence officials from 44 countries will attend the latest edition of Asia's top defence and security forum, including US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is scheduled to speak on Saturday.