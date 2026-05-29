Singapore, Vietnam expand tech and manufacturing ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam are stepping up cooperation in areas like advanced manufacturing and innovation, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng said on Friday (May 29).

As part of the partnership, a new research centre will be established in Vietnam, Dr Tan said in a speech at the Vietnam-Singapore Tech Connect Initiative held at Raffles City Convention Centre.

The project is among several initiatives announced during Vietnamese President To Lam's state visit to Singapore.

On Friday, Mr Lam met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The two leaders witnessed the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs), as ministers from both sides issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supply chain resilience, food security and open trade flows amid the Middle East conflict.

Mr Lam's visit comes just over a year after Singapore-Vietnam ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore has remained Vietnam's largest source of foreign direct investment inflows since 2020.

An MOU was signed between Singapore's A*STAR Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre and Vietnamese industrial park developer Becamex IDC to establish the Vietnam Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Sitting within the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks ecosystem, the centre will provide a platform for companies in Vietnam to turn research into "tangible outcomes" for their industry by piloting and deploying advanced manufacturing solutions in real-world industrial settings, Dr Tan said.

Dr Tan noted both sides' investment and commitment to their respective ecosystems.

Under Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan, around S$37 billion (US$29 billion) will be invested over the next five years in areas including artificial intelligence, data, advanced manufacturing, and semiconductors, with a focus on translating research into real economic and societal outcomes.

Vietnam's Politburo Resolution No 57 reflects a major national commitment to using science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of economic growth, he said.

"We are seeing strong momentum in Vietnam’s development of artificial intelligence capabilities, alongside efforts to build up its semiconductor ecosystem and advanced manufacturing base," Dr Tan added.