What makes Modi so popular with Indians abroad?
Under Mr Modi’s leadership, these Indians believe the country is being recognised as an emerging superpower.
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in projecting the country’s image as an emerging superpower has struck a chord with many in the diaspora community.
Under his leadership, they believe India is being recognised as a true global force.
Interaction with Indians and people of Indian-origin has been a key component of Mr Modi’s overseas trips since he took office in 2014.
“He has perhaps got more acceptability with the diaspora because of the fact that he has reached out to them more,” said Carnegie India associate fellow Konark Bhandari.
“He has also been at the grassroots, getting his hands dirty in campaigning as well. So that's why I would say he's a bit more popular than previous prime ministers.”
INDIA AS A TRUE GLOBAL FORCE
Last week, Mr Modi concluded his recent trip to the United States – his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit – by addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington DC.
When he visited Australia last month, he focused extensively on things that are common to most Indians – the love for cricket and food.
Analysts said the diaspora is not very different from his domestic supporters in why they back him.
His strong stance against terrorism and his decision to strip Kashmir of its special status in 2019 are some ideas that are popular among his base at home and abroad.
“With Modi being at the helm of the affair, India is a powerful country,” said Mr Deepak Singh, convenor of the NRI (Non-resident Indians) Welfare Society of India.
“And all over the world, people look forward to having collaborations with the largest democracy of the world.”
ENGAGING THE DIASPORA COMMUNITY
Organisations such as the NRI Welfare Society of India now play a key role in mobilising the community abroad.
The Indian diaspora represents just 1 per cent of the US population, but its political and economic heft has increased in the past few years.
A key reason why Mr Modi has made a concerted effort to engage with the community over the years could be due to how many more people of Indian-origin are being represented at the helm of global companies and the US government, said observers.
They head corporate giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google. In politics, US Vice President Kamala Harris is the highest-ranking politician in Washington DC with Indian roots.
“I think the point remains that Indians across all income levels, be it those at the lower end of the totem pole or those in the executive board rooms, are being courted by the prime minister,” said Mr Bhandari.
Mr Modi has called the diaspora community a human bridge between India and the rest of the world.
Their support abroad is also seen as an international stamp of approval by his followers in India.
Mr Modi, however, has his fair share of critics, many of whom raised concerns against the government during the year-long farmers protest in India, after which the government rolled back three contentious farming laws.
Still, political analysts said his popularity among the diaspora conveys a sense of his growing acceptance among a wider political base, which could be crucial ahead of the general elections next year.