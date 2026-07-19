Wife of Indian activist Wangchuk asks court to move him to private hospital

NEW DELHI: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife has approached an Indian court seeking permission to transfer him from a government hospital to a private facility, alleging that he was being held in “illegal detention”, she said on Sunday (Jul 19).

“Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice,” Gitanjali Angmo said in a post on social media website X, a day after Wangchuk was moved to the state-run Safdarjung Hospital against his wishes by security personnel.

The hospital said on Jul 19 that Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable, although his blood parameters remained “marginally altered”, and that he required sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock monitoring.

Phone calls to the hospital and its director’s office went unanswered.