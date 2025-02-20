Your best years yet: How healthier habits lead to a happier retirement

Like many Singaporeans juggling work, family and daily responsibilities, Ms Belinda Lee, 56, could not remember when she last went for a health screening. “It was probably when I was in my 30s,” admitted the mother of three.

Ms Lee shared that during her working years, she frequently skipped meals, neglected to take breaks and relied on a diet high in fat, sodium and sugar. She also found herself walking less, with little time for outdoor activities. As retirement approached, she realised she had neglected her health for decades and needed to make a change to fully enjoy her golden years.