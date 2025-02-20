Your best years yet: How healthier habits lead to a happier retirement

Like many Singaporeans juggling work, family and daily responsibilities, Ms Belinda Lee, 56, could not remember when she last went for a health screening. “It was probably when I was in my 30s,” admitted the mother of three.
Ms Lee shared that during her working years, she frequently skipped meals, neglected to take breaks and relied on a diet high in fat, sodium and sugar. She also found herself walking less, with little time for outdoor activities. As retirement approached, she realised she had neglected her health for decades and needed to make a change to fully enjoy her golden years.
One day, a pamphlet about Healthier SG arrived in her mailbox. Ms Lee was curious to explore the fully-subsidised health screenings and other benefits offered by this national initiative from the Ministry of Health, and promptly scheduled a consultation and screening.
ONE-STOP APP FOR ENROLMENT AND CARE MANAGEMENT
Convenience was a priority for Ms Lee, so after downloading the HealthHub app, she enrolled with a Healthier SG clinic located just across the road from her home.
“I find it very useful that the app allows you to choose your preferred clinic,” she shared. “Signing up was so easy with Singpass. Visiting the clinic was smooth-going as well – you simply walk in on your appointment date and present your ID. Once they verify your booking, you’re all set for your consultation with the doctor.”
Through the HealthHub app, Ms Lee can easily manage her health appointments, access screening results and explore community activities. She also receives timely reminders for recommended vaccinations and notifications when her screening results are available for viewing, ensuring she stays on top of her health goals. “This makes it easier to care for our bodies, for the sake of our health and our loved ones’ peace of mind,” said Ms Lee.
After her first health plan consultation, she received a one-time benefit of S$20 worth of Healthpoints, which can be redeemed for Health Promotion Board (HPB) Credit$, merchant and SimplyGo eVouchers, or charity donations.
NAVIGATING CHRONIC CONDITIONS WITH HEALTHIER SG
1. Your trusted GP:
-
Works with you to develop a personalised health plan tailored to your medical conditions and lifestyle
-
Provides clear, actionable steps to manage your health and chronic conditions effectively
-
Helps you stay on track with regular check-ins and guidance on your health goals
2. Enhanced support for chronic conditions:
-
Under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier, you receive enhanced subsidies for selected chronic medications, at prices comparable to those at polyclinics
-
If you have a chronic condition, you can fully pay your bill using Medisave (up to the withdrawal limit) at your enrolled clinic
3. Access to screenings and vaccinations:
-
Enjoy fully-subsidised, nationally recommended health screenings and vaccinations
ACHIEVE HEALTH GOALS WITH PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT
Initially, Ms Lee was apprehensive about the Healthier SG appointment, having neglected her health for decades. But with a family history of cancer, she knew it was time to take charge.
During her first consultation, the doctor outlined the components of the fully-subsidised health screening, which included tests for blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension, as well as screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers.
When the results came back a week later, Ms Lee learned her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol level was elevated. High LDL cholesterol leads to the accumulation of fat in the arteries, which increases the risk of heart disease. However, the doctor reassured her that if she took preventive action now by reducing her intake of oily, fried and processed foods and engaging in regular exercise, she could get her LDL level under control without the need for medications.
“I realised my diet had become quite unhealthy and resolved to cut back on some of my favourite dishes like mutton biryani,” Ms Lee shared. She also committed to eating less meat and adding more greens to her meals.
During the review, Ms Lee shared with the doctor her desire to lose weight, as she had put on extra weight during the COVID period. The doctor encouraged her to set a weight loss goal and begin by making small, manageable lifestyle changes.
He also inquired about her exercise habits, which primarily involved walking around her neighbourhood. He recommended increasing the duration and frequency of her walks to support her weight-loss journey and help lower her LDL level.
While she had some knowledge of weight-loss strategies, Ms Lee appreciated her doctor’s supportive and structured approach. Having a doctor as a partner in her weight-loss journey motivates her to stay on track in achieving her goals, she said.
“By putting things in black and white, he was helping me to stay accountable,” she added. Her next check-in is scheduled for later this year, when she will review her progress with her doctor.
TAKING CHARGE OF HER HEALTH AND FUTURE
After reviewing her recommended screenings on the HealthHub app, Ms Lee also decided to undergo a mammogram, a crucial test for detecting breast cancer. In Singapore, women aged 50 and above are advised to have a mammogram every two years. As her sister and aunt had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer, Ms Lee wanted to take a proactive stance on managing this risk.
Initially expecting to pay full price and arrange the test on her own, Ms Lee was pleasantly surprised when the reception staff at her Healthier SG clinic was able to help her book her a fully-subsidised mammogram at Woodlands Polyclinic, the nearest facility equipped for the procedure.
When the results indicated the need for further tests, she scheduled a repeat mammogram for April this year. In the meantime, she performs regular self-examinations, using a mental checklist of symptoms and signs to look out for. Despite the uncertainty, her faith and natural optimism help her maintain a positive attitude, she shared.
She also believes it is better to learn of any health problems earlier, rather than later. “Prevention is better than cure,” she said. “The earlier you get a health screening done, the less you have to worry about – especially when the health screening is provided for free!”
Ms Lee remains committed to her weight-loss plan, avoiding late-night eating, cutting down on processed foods and opting for healthier snacks like seaweed and nuts. To avoid overindulging during vacations, she shares meals with her husband and walks more every day. She uses the Healthy 365 app to track her daily physical activity duration with a fitness tracker, and logs her meals to monitor her daily calorie intake.
Ms Lee encourages other retirees to enrol with Healthier SG to stay in their best physical shape for their families.
“Now that I am older, I realise how important it is to prioritise my health. I have a responsibility to my family; we don’t want to be a burden to our children,” she explained. “As a new retiree, staying healthy also allows me to explore the world and truly enjoy life.”