Preventive care can extend life expectancy and reduce mortality risk, says this GP

Regular preventive care should take place even when an individual appears to be healthy, said Dr Chung. If health screenings reveal nothing amiss, the patient can be advised on how to maintain his or her good health. In some cases, screenings can pick up on chronic diseases that have not caused noticeable symptoms yet.

“Some of my patients in their 40s or 50s may not be obese or have very high Body Mass Indexes (BMIs), so they may not suspect that they have developed underlying conditions,” he explained. “I try to share with them that through screening, conditions like diabetes can be diagnosed before complications set in. The important thing is to pick up these diseases as early as possible.”

The Ministry of Health (MOH) launched Healthier SG in 2023 in partnership with healthcare providers and community partners. This national initiative aims to improve support for preventive care and empower Singapore residents to take charge of their health so that they can enjoy more years of healthy and active living.