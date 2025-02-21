This couple is prioritising their well-being to ensure they remain independent even as they age

In Mdm Shawna Goh and Mr Johan Kiew’s family of four, maintaining good health has always been a shared pursuit and passion, rather than a matter of nagging or strict enforcement.
Both 54, the couple have two children: A 24-year-old daughter studying in university and a 21-year-old son in National Service. They believe that staying healthy is crucial for the family’s well-being. “At our age, we’ve already seen friends hospitalised due to poor health,” revealed Mdm Goh, who works in education. “We need to act now while we still have the capacity to do so.”
Mr Kiew, a business director, shares his wife’s sentiments. “If you’re physically unwell, it limits what you can do,” he said. “To care for others, you must first take care of yourself.”
TAKING A PROACTIVE STANCE ON HEALTH
Both Mdm Goh and Mr Kiew lost their fathers to illness, and their mothers are currently navigating the challenges of dementia. These experiences reinforced their belief in taking a proactive approach to health and adopting preventive measures against chronic conditions.
“Taking our mothers for regular medical checkups and caring for their needs has made us realise just how important it is to stay healthy and independent for as long as possible,” said Mr Kiew. “This is so we can minimise any future stress on our children.”
The couple’s commitment to health is a philosophy that they have instilled in the next generation. When their children were younger, they introduced them to physical activities like cycling and swimming, allowing them the freedom to choose sports they genuinely enjoyed. Today, their son is a member of the national fencing team.
“Now that they are young adults with their own social circles, they often hit the gym or sign up for classes like pilates with friends,” Mr Kiew shared. “If they notice any unhealthy weight gain from overeating, they take responsibility and manage it on their own.”
As for their diet, Mdm Goh shared that the family relies on Health Promotion Board (HPB) nutritional labels, such as the Healthier Choice Symbol, to identify food that are lower in saturated fat, sodium and sugar and higher in dietary fibre, calcium and whole grains.
In 2024, Mdm Goh and Mr Kiew enrolled in Healthier SG, a national initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) designed to help Singaporeans lead healthier lifestyles and prevent or delay the deterioration of health.
Mdm Goh was introduced to Healthier SG through an ambassador at the polyclinic she was visiting, while Mr Kiew learned about the initiative at a general practitioner (GP) clinic where he was being treated for the flu. Mdm Goh chose the polyclinic as her Healthier SG clinic, as it was already where she and her children went for their regular medical appointments. Her husband prioritised convenience, opting to enrol at the GP clinic as it was near their home.
According to Mr Kiew, they were eager to enrol in Healthier SG, seeing it as a convenient and effective way to enhance their health management. “The fully-subsidised health screening was the most attractive aspect, as it makes preventive healthcare more accessible and affordable,” he said.
SCREENING FOR A HEALTHIER FUTURE
While they had perceived themselves to be relatively healthy, the couple’s health screening results flagged areas requiring preventive action. They both had elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels. Commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol, high LDL levels are linked to an increased risk of coronary heart disease.
While medication is not yet necessary, Mr Kiew’s doctor advised him to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into his diet, cut down on salty and oily foods and exercise at least three times a week to help lower his LDL cholesterol levels. His next review will take place a year after the first.
Mdm Goh received similar advice on diet and exercise from her doctor. Her blood sugar levels were also on the high side, necessitating a follow-up glucose tolerance test. Fortunately, the results ruled out Type 2 diabetes.
In addition, Mdm Goh received a subsidised referral to an eye specialist for further evaluation of her deteriorating eyesight. The examination revealed early-stage cataracts in both eyes, which will require monitoring. While the news was concerning, Mdm Goh expressed relief, saying: “I’m thankful it’s not something more serious, such as retinal damage or glaucoma.”
GREATER AFFORDABILITY, WHEREVER YOU ENROL
-
Enrolees who are Community Health Assist Scheme, Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation cardholders can access enhanced subsidies for selected chronic medications under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier, at their enrolled clinic.
-
If you have a chronic disease, you can use MediSave to pay your bill at your Healthier SG enrolled clinic, up to the MediSave withdrawal limit.
-
Check with your GP to see if Healthier SG Chronic Tier is suitable for your needs.
Equipped with a clearer understanding of their health, the couple resolved to take action by working towards their health goals, motivated by their responsibilities toward their children and their elderly parents. They have strengthened their commitment to healthy eating by reducing their intake of salt and sugar and opting for more nutritious carbohydrates such as brown rice and wholegrain bread.
“We invested in a blood pressure monitor and also bought one each for our mothers, to encourage regular monitoring,” Mr Kiew shared.
Alongside adopting healthier diets and undergoing regular health screenings, the couple has committed to incorporating more exercise into their routines. Mr Kiew enjoys long walks while wearing a weighted vest, an activity he finds both physically rewarding and mentally therapeutic.
Meanwhile, Mdm Goh prefers working out at home using exercise bands and aerobic routines. She also plans to return to her regular gym sessions followed by hour-long swims, a routine she had paused due to a busy schedule.
HEALTHIER SG, FOR A HEALTHIER FUTURE
-
Healthier SG, available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 40 years and above, empowers enrolees to take control of their health and receive ongoing care and support from their enrolled Healthier SG doctor for better health outcomes.
-
Under Healthier SG, the doctor works with the enrolee to develop a personalised health plan, which includes nationally recommended screening and vaccinations (fully-subsidised for eligible Singapore citizens) and any lifestyle changes needed to achieve their health goals.
-
To encourage healthier living, agencies and community partners, including HPB, the Agency for Integrated Care, People’s Association and Sport Singapore, provide resources, programmes and activities like fitness classes, sports and health talks.
PRIORITISE YOUR HEALTH TODAY FOR A STRONGER TOMORROW
Through Healthier SG, Mr Kiew has discovered additional tools and resources to support a healthy lifestyle, such as the HealthHub and Healthy 365 apps. He is excited to explore the array of free interest groups and activities in his neighbourhood and hopes to connect with like-minded fitness enthusiasts.
The couple shared that signing up for Healthier SG has encouraged them to reflect on how they can maintain their health for as long as possible.
“Rather than waiting for things to happen, we are focused on preventing worst-case scenarios by improving our health awareness and planning ahead,” Mr Kiew said. “If we fall ill, we won’t be able to care for our children and parents – that’s what motivates us to stay on track.”