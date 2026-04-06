Markets on edge as Trump threatens strikes on Iranian infrastructure

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose while stocks were mixed on Monday (Apr 6) after United States President Donald Trump warned of "hell" for Iran unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz by his self-imposed deadline, but a report of a push for a ceasefire appeared to ease some nerves.

Trump's repeated threats to destroy civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the vital waterway is not open by Tuesday have put traders on edge for reciprocal attacks by Iran on targets in the Gulf states.

With liquidity thin as many countries around the region observed the Easter Monday and Tomb Sweeping Day holidays, S&P 500 e-mini futures fluctuated between gains and losses, down 0.1 per cent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent, as South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.4 per cent.