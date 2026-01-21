Asian shares extend selloff, global bond rout stokes fresh anxiety

SYDNEY: Asian stocks extended their losses for a third session on Wednesday (Jan 21), undone by heightened tensions over United States threats to acquire Greenland ahead of President Donald Trump's Davos speech, while a global bond rout appeared to slow for now.

Fears of offshore selling of US assets - the so-called "Sell America" trade that emerged after last year's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements in April - gripped markets as Wall Street tumbled over 2 per cent overnight and the US dollar suffered its biggest fall in over a month.

That sent investors fleeing to the safety of gold and silver, which both notched record highs.

"The 'sell America' trade was the driving force behind major market moves overnight, as investors looked to reduce exposure to the US, seen by many as an unreliable partner pursuing self-defeating policies," said Mantas Vanagas, a senior economist at Westpac.

Trump, however, doubled down on his rhetoric over Greenland, saying there was "no going back" on his goal to control the island, refusing to rule out taking it by force.

His threat of tariffs on Europe has also rekindled fears of a global trade war.

The European Union will convene an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the matter, with the long-standing US-EU alliance clearly at risk.

All eyes are now on the World Economic Forum in Davos where Trump is due to deliver a speech on Wednesday.