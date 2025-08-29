Cathay Cineplexes operator mm2 Asia reports group net loss of S$122.4 million on second half woes

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia saw its group net loss surge to S$122.4 million (US$95.4 million) in the 2025 fiscal year, financial results showed on Thursday (Aug 28), a substantial increase from its S$1.9 million loss in the year before.

Total revenue for the fiscal year ending Mar 31 fell to S$165.1 million in 2025, a 13.9 per cent year-on-year fall from its revenue of S$191.8 million in 2024.

The fall in revenue came despite an increase in revenue in the second half of 2025.

Total revenue for the last six months to Mar 31 was reported at S$79.7 million, a 21 per cent increase from the S$65.9 million in the same period a year before.

However, mm2 Asia experienced a net loss of S$118.4 million in the second half of 2025, a nearly 10-fold increase compared with the S$12.8 million loss in the same period the previous year.

The share of losses of associated companies for the full 2025 fiscal year was S$82.8 million, up from S$11.9 million in 2024.