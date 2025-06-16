No longer a must-have? Why some Singapore malls are swapping cinemas for gyms and tuition centres

SINGAPORE: Gyms, indoor basketball courts, tuition centres and possibly, a restaurant with an immersive experience – these are some examples of tenants that have either taken or will be taking over former cinema spaces in Singapore malls.

Once seen as anchor tenants with their ability to attract footfall, cinemas are facing challenging days with the rise of streaming services and evolving consumer preferences.

Cinema closures have regularly made the news in recent years. Cathay Cineplexes, owned by listed entertainment firm mm2 Asia, raised further alarm when news broke in February that it owed millions in rent to mall landlords.

The struggling chain has shuttered two outlets – West Mall and Jem – this year, adding to a string of closures since June 2022.

The tough environment has also claimed two casualties outright – WE Cinemas, formerly known as Eng Wah Cinemas, and Filmgarde Cineplexes both threw in the towel over the past year.

And not all the spaces freed up by these closures have occupied by other cinema operators, as malls appear increasingly open to exploring alternative uses.

“There's been a shift in how mall operators view cinemas,” said Dr Samer Elhajjar, a senior lecturer in marketing at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) business school.

“The pandemic accelerated a trend that was already brewing – people are consuming more entertainment at home, on-demand. This changes the value proposition of cinemas.”