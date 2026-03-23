Delivery Hero sells Taiwan food delivery business for $600 million

March 23 : Delivery Hero has agreed to sell its food delivery business in Taiwan to Grab Holdings for $600 million, the German online takeaway food company said on Monday.

Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from the deal to repay its debt, it said in a statement.

The company has been under pressure from shareholders to make progress in the strategic review of its activities, with its shares having lost nearly a third of their value so far this year.

Closing of the transaction is expected for the second half of the year, Delivery Hero said.