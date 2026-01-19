EnterpriseSG, Grab sign deal to support F&B sector

SINGAPORE: Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and Grab announced on Monday (Jan 19) that they will work together to support Singapore's food and beverage sector.

The two entities said they signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on strengthening the sector's resilience by addressing key challenges such as rising operating costs and manpower constraints.

"The three-year partnership will see over 12,000 companies gain access to key data and industry insights to help refine their growth strategies," said EnterpriseSG and Grab in a joint media release.

Each year, more than 400 companies will also participate in masterclasses to build their capabilities while gaining increased visibility through Grab's Dine Out page, they added.

Two key focuses of the collaboration will be helping businesses enhance their market visibility and customer demand, as well as providing them with new capabilities and data insights to drive transformation and growth.