Gold dives to four-month low as inflation pressures lift rate hike bets

Gold slid more than 8 per cent on Monday (Mar 23) to hit its lowest level in four months, after logging its biggest weekly loss in about 43 years last week, as an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and raised expectations of higher global interest rates.

Spot gold declined 6.3 per cent to US$4,203.21 per ounce by 7.57am GMT (3.57pm, Singapore time), extending losses into a ninth straight session.

It had shed more than 8 per cent to US$4,097.99 earlier in the session to its lowest level since Nov 24.

The metal dropped more than 10 per cent last week, its steepest weekly loss since February 1983, and has also retreated about 25 per cent from its record peak of US$5,594.82 an ounce reached on Jan 29.

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US gold futures for April delivery dropped 8.1 per cent to US$4,205.10.

"With the Iranian conflict into its fourth week, and oil prices hanging around the US$100 level, expectations have pivoted from rate cuts to potential rate hikes, which have tarnished gold's appeal from a yield point of view," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.