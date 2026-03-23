Grab to buy foodpanda's Taiwan business for US$600 million

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Grab Holdings said on Monday (Mar 23) that it will buy foodpanda's business in Taiwan from German parent company Delivery Hero for US$600 million in cash.

This would mark its first expansion outside Southeast Asia.

Grab is Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing platform, whose other core businesses include food, grocery and parcel deliveries and digital financial services.

"This acquisition will mark Grab's expansion into Taiwan, our ninth market and first outside of Southeast Asia," chief executive Anthony Tan said.

Tan said Grab's experience in the bustling cities of Southeast Asia made Taiwan "a natural next step".

"Our longstanding expertise in managing complex delivery logistics for dense and high-traffic cities is well-suited for Taiwan," he said.

Grab, in the same statement, said it would operate in 21 Taiwanese cities after the deal was expected to be sealed in the second half of the year.

Grab said the deal, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, was expected to close in the second half of 2026 and was expected to contribute at least US$60 million in incremental adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2028.

In December 2024, Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission blocked Uber from acquiring Delivery Hero's foodpanda business for US$950 million as the merged entity would create a more than 90 per cent market share.

Uber Eats is currently a major food delivery player in Taiwan.