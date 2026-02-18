Indian data center firm Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips

Feb 18 : Indian data centre company Yotta Data Services said on Wednesday it will build one of Asia's largest AI computing hubs using Nvidia's latest Blackwell Ultra chips, in a project costing more than $2 billion.

The project includes a four-year engagement worth over $1 billion under which Nvidia will establish one of Asia-Pacific's largest DGX Cloud clusters within Yotta's infrastructure, the company said.

The move comes as global cloud providers including Microsoft and Amazon expand AI data centre capacity in India, amid rising demand for generative AI services and a push to localise advanced computing infrastructure.

The investment also comes amid US export controls that have reshaped global supply chains for advanced AI chips, prompting companies to deepen partnerships in markets such as India.

The supercluster, expected to go live by August, will be deployed at Yotta's data centre campus near capital New Delhi, with additional capacity from its facility in India's financial capital Mumbai.

Yotta, part of Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani's real estate group, is a partner firm for Nvidia in India and runs three data center campuses in Mumbai, Gujarat and near New Delhi.