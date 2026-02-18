Logo
Logo

Business

Indian data center firm Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indian data center firm Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips

Indian data center firm Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum, in Taipei, Taiwan June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Indian data center firm Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Indian data center firm Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips
An Nvidia Blackwell GPU is displayed at COMPUTEX in Taipei, Taiwan June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang
18 Feb 2026 12:34PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 12:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 18 : Indian data centre company Yotta Data Services said on Wednesday it will build one of Asia's largest AI computing hubs using Nvidia's latest Blackwell Ultra chips, in a project costing more than $2 billion.

The project includes a four-year engagement worth over $1 billion under which Nvidia will establish one of Asia-Pacific's largest DGX Cloud clusters within Yotta's infrastructure, the company said.

The move comes as global cloud providers including Microsoft and Amazon expand AI data centre capacity in India, amid rising demand for generative AI services and a push to localise advanced computing infrastructure.

The investment also comes amid US export controls that have reshaped global supply chains for advanced AI chips, prompting companies to deepen partnerships in markets such as India.

The supercluster, expected to go live by August, will be deployed at Yotta's data centre campus near capital New Delhi, with additional capacity from its facility in India's financial capital Mumbai.

Yotta, part of Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani's real estate group, is a partner firm for Nvidia in India and runs three data center campuses in Mumbai, Gujarat and near New Delhi.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement