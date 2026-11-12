Instant View: Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 11 : Nvidia's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Here are some reactions to the report.

GIL LURIA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.

"Mr. Huang being removed immediately could be challenging for Nvidia since it does not have a succession plan in place. Investors would expect the board to live up to their fiduciary responsibility. If Mr. Huang broke the law or violated company policies, the board is likely to act as soon as they have proof."

BRUCE ZARO, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GRANITE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS

"Jensen was the one who has led the marvelous rise of Nvidia... he spearheaded that, but they have 42,000 employees, and I guess the question would be, can someone step up if Jensen has to resign or is forced out? Can someone step up and be the ambassador that he has been with the data centers? I guess that's the question that will be answered in time."