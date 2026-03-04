Oil prices jump nearly 5%, settle at highest since January 2025 on Middle East conflict

NEW YORK: Oil prices settled up 4.7 per cent on Tuesday (Mar 3), the highest since January 2025, as US-Israel battles with Iran intensified, disrupting energy shipments from the Middle East and stoking fears of a longer conflict.

Brent futures settled up US$3.66, or up 4.7 per cent, at US$81.40 a barrel, its highest settlement since January 2025.

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up US$3.33, or 4.7 per cent, at US$74.56, the highest settlement since June.

Brent is up 12 per cent since the conflict began on Saturday.