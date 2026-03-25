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Roblox to introduce new controls in Indonesia to comply with child social media block
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Business

Roblox to introduce new controls in Indonesia to comply with child social media block

Roblox to introduce new controls in Indonesia to comply with child social media block

A boy poses for a photo while holding a game pad in front of a screen displaying the logo of the U.S. children's gaming platform Roblox, in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration

25 Mar 2026 12:47PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 01:04PM)
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Source: Reuters
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