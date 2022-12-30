From 'fanboy' to critic: Why Singapore-based billionaire Leo KoGuan and others are losing faith with Elon Musk's Tesla leadership

'FANBOY' NO MORE

Leo KoGuan, Tesla’s third-largest individual shareholder, publicly called Musk to step down on Dec 14, in a tweet. The Indonesian-born billionaire, now based in Singapore, owns around 22.7 million shares of Tesla, which was worth around US$3.57 billion as of September.

He bet big on Tesla and Musk in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling himself a “fanboy” of the mercurial Twitter CEO, he tweeted last year: “I am investing billions into Tesla because I believe in Elon’s great mission that I share.”

In an interview with Bloomberg last year, Leo, who is the co-founder of software company SHI International Corp, which had a revenue of more than US$12 billion in 2021, said: “I’m all in. Any money I have I spend on Tesla.”

Tesla’s share price has since dropped nearly 70 per cent from their record closing high of over US$400 a share in November 2021.

Earlier this month, Musk sold about 22 million more shares of Tesla, worth about US$3.6 billion, according to media reports, to fund his Twitter purchase.

Tesla's plunge has left buy-and-hold investors frustrated, with Leo tweeting Musk has “abandoned Tesla” and that the company has “no working CEO”.

In a tweet on Monday, Leo also wrote: “I was his fanboy, no more,” while he has retweeted other investors calling for a vote against Musk and the board "for not doing their fiduciary duty".