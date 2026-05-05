US crude eases more than 1%, traders weigh supply risks

May 5 : U.S. crude eased more than 1 per cent on Tuesday as the market weighed the impact of Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and news that a U.S.-flagged ship operated by Maersk had transited the strait accompanied by U.S. military.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $104.88 a barrel, down $1.54, or 1.5 per cent, by 2236 GMT.

Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines unit, exited the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by U.S. military assets on Monday, easing some immediate supply disruption fears.

American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said on X on Monday.

Oil prices had jumped more than 6 per cent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new operation aimed at reopening Hormuz to shipping, prompting Iran to retaliate in a bid to maintain its grip on the vital energy transit route.

Several commercial vessels were reportedly struck, while a UAE oil port was set ablaze after an Iranian strike as Trump's attempt to use the U.S. Navy to free up shipping provoked the war's biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ago.