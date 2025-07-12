US stocks fall as Trump ramps up tariff threats

NEW YORK: European and US stock markets retreated Friday (Jul 11) as US President Donald Trump ramped up his trade offensive, threatening a 35 per cent levy on Canada.

Trump dampened earlier optimism by firing off more than 20 letters to governments outlining new tariffs if agreements are not reached by Aug 1.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, pushed on with its climb, reaching an all-time high above US$118,000.

The dollar was higher against its main rivals, and oil prices gained.

Wall Street's three main indices fell, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating from records.

But the pullback was relatively modest, implying that many investors are taking a wait-and-see approach to Trump's latest tariff broadsides.

"We have yet to see new substantial tariffs actually be enforced," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments, describing investors as sceptical that the biggest levies will actually be enacted.

A note from Oxford Economics characterised Trump's moves as "more tariff theatrics", while allowing that the levy on Canada produced "jitters".