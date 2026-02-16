X briefly hit by 'international outages': monitors

Spokespeople for X did not respond to AFP's request for comment on the outage before service was restored.



Musk laid off thousands of people at the former Twitter and changed its name after buying the service in 2022.



He has since merged it with his xAI company, which develops the Grok chatbot.



xAI is set to in turn be absorbed by Musk's rocket firm SpaceX, with that merged entity expected to go public as early as summer this year.