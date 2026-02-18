Sex, lies and loyalty tests: Meet the detectives policing modern Indian love lives

NEW DELHI: When their daughter announced she was engaged, Nitesh and Vandana Sethi (not their real names) did not celebrate.

The heiress apparent to their family fortune had fallen for a man they barely knew and about whom they had heard troubling rumours. Their objections were firm. Hers were firmer.

In India, marriage is rarely just a union of two people. It is a strategic alliance between families, so arranged marriages remain the bedrock of Indian society.

While love marriages are growing in number, they are often seen as an act of defiance and lacking the safety net of family vetting. So parents like the Sethis are turning to private detectives to fill this gap.

One such firm is Sleuths India, run by husband-and-wife team Naman and Nidhi Jain.

“We can’t predict the outcome of any case. But as far as I could (gather from) them,” says Naman, referring to the Sethis’ case, “I found … the boy to be a little fishy.”