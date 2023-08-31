‘Save us from this curse’: Villagers fear eviction as Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara takes form

EAST KALIMANTAN: As Indonesia’s future capital, Nusantara, gears up to welcome its first residents in less than a year’s time, some nearby villagers are praying they do not get left out in the cold or displaced without compensation.

In the village of Sepaku about 20 kilometres away, farmer Pandi had a rude surprise earlier this year when stakes appeared on his hectare of land. Attached to the stakes were yellow pieces of cloth with the words “development boundary”.

“One day, we found boundary markers next to our houses,” he said. “Of course, people who live here were shocked.”

Without anyone explaining what the markers meant, “we could only guess that this project will evict the settlement here”, said Pandi, referring to a dam being built across the Sepaku river, which will supply water to Nusantara.