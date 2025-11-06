Pritam Singh talks politics on The Assembly, in his first national TV interview

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is not losing “much sleep” about being called a liar in the Raeesah Khan case.

And even as he is appealing against his conviction and sentence for lying to a parliamentary committee about his handling of the case, he believes “the court of public opinion can be bigger than any court in the world”.

“I’m in the business of politics. My political opponents will do whatever it takes to lower my esteem and the esteem of my party in the public eye,” he said.

“If your conscience is clear, then people can throw whatever they want at you, and you’ll still be standing. And if there was something my conscience wasn’t in agreement with, I don’t think I’ll be sitting here today.”