Inside the lives of Singapore’s young hikikomori, who withdraw from school, family, the world

SINGAPORE: The first time Danzel Panniachelvam tried to disappear, he was a primary school pupil hiding under his bed. He had told his mother he was being bullied in school.

By Secondary 1, he had stopped attending classes. By age 19, his world had shrunk almost entirely to his family’s flat as he slept the days away, gamed through the night and avoided almost all contact with the outside world.

“He doesn’t want to see anybody,” said his mother, Aludia Cabigunda Panniachelvam. “The doctor’s diagnosis is extreme depression. He’s afraid to go out.”

The years of inactivity has also weakened his legs and affected his balance, leaving him in need of physiotherapy. But even leaving home for medical appointments can overwhelm him.