How 4 Singaporeans navigate sole caregiving, amid illness, fractured relationships and more

SINGAPORE: As a child, Stacey Nonis was often the target of her mother’s volatility.

If she came home late from school, even for reasons beyond her control, she would be beaten and made to kneel in her uniform outside their flat, in full view of the neighbours.

It was, she recalls, “a horrific and traumatic experience”, marked by anger and verbal abuse from her mother, Daphne, who lives with schizophrenia.

For years, her refuge was her father, Francis. “I’m definitely a daddy’s girl,” she says. “He’s my emotional support. He’s been there for me since day one.”

Today, the roles are reversed. Her father is 90, frail and prone to sudden health crises. And at 45, she is both the sole carer and breadwinner for her parents.