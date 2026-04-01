Commentary: The next thing AI is changing? Job interviews

SINGAPORE: Imagine walking into a job interview and instead of being asked, “Tell us something about yourself,” the interviewer tells you to try your hand at a task with an AI tool.

The aim is to see how you use AI at work and according to research firm Gartner, such a scenario could happen by 2027. But that won’t be all. Gartner says companies will also have AI-free assessments to see if you can analyse problems and think independently.

The logic behind this prediction is not hard to understand. AI has moved quickly from a technological novelty to an everyday tool. For businesses, some of the major productivity gains come from reducing the time spent and costs of routine work.

Doctors can speak into AI systems to draft medical notes. Human resource professionals can use AI to sift through resumes. Payment receipts for my research participants are now read by AI to populate the numerous administrative fields. So, it makes sense for companies to assess job applicants’ proficiency in AI tools.