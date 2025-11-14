Commentary: Feel like you can’t get a job? Here’s how to work around it

FIVE WAYS TO BEAT THE MODERN JOB MARKET

The new hiring landscape rewards strategy, not volume. Here are five evidence-based approaches that will increase your odds of breaking through the job search barriers:

First, stop applying to everything, and start applying smarter.

Sending 100 resumes isn’t a strategy, nor is it productive. Refocus on 10 to 15 roles that align with your skills and expertise. Customisation still matters: One study found tailored applications triple response rates.

Second, build proof, not promises.

Applications that provide real-world work examples are twice as likely to receive a callback for an interview, even if they don’t quite have all the competencies being asked for. You can achieve this by building a visible portfolio: think of a dashboard, a writing sample or anything that demonstrates what you can do.

Third, make the algorithm work for you.

Pay attention to the job descriptions, use the exact keywords, avoid columns and keep it simple – remember, AI isn’t looking for how fancy your resume looks. The same Harvard Business School report showed that formatting alone disqualifies thousands of strong applicants every day.

Fourth, bypass AI and talk to humans.

Your network will typically save you. Sixty to 70 per cent of hires happen through networking and direct referrals. Get on people’s radars by reaching out to peers and building your network.

Fifth, reframe career gaps.

Career breaks are not a risk nor an indicator of someone’s performance, but that’s often how employers see it. Flip the narrative by talking about the skills you gained during gaps, like a new certification or volunteering. Interestingly, non-linear career paths are the norm, not the exception, in every major economy today.

If you’re an employer, the way forward is also data-driven: Start reinvesting in training, invest in mentorship and rethink what you need from a new employee.

OECD data shows that organizations offering early-career development gain measurable returns in productivity and retention within two years. The solution isn’t finding ready-made talent – it’s creating it.

We need to get back to being human. Many organisations are demanding to “do more with less” and complaining about lack of talent, but we have to remember that talent, like a fine wine, takes time.