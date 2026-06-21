Commentary: Should we blame smartphones for declining birth rates?

NEW YORK: In case you needed another reason to distance yourself from your smartphone: It may lead to the eventual extinction of the human species.

The plummeting birthrate is an arresting metric, and often seems like a stand-in for society’s ills. Nearly 710,000 fewer babies were born in the United States in 2025 than in 2007, and even fewer are predicted for 2026. Increases in women’s education, the high cost of child care and even narcissism have been named as contributing factors, but nothing yet has - or perhaps can - fully explain the decline.

It’s tempting to hunt for an archcause to explain it all - if a single culprit can be identified, perhaps a single solution can be too. But in the search for a magic bullet, we risk ignoring less obvious but more viable solutions. Or oversimplifying the problem to the point that we overlook the more nuanced factors at play.

A working paper published in the National Bureau of Economic Research this month seemed like the most promising single-factor explanation yet: “Is the iPhone Birth Control? Causal Evidence From AT&T’s 2007-2011 Carrier Monopoly” uses a natural experiment to correlate fertility decline with smartphone use.

When Apple first rolled out the iPhone in June 2007, it was available only on AT&T’s network. The researchers mapped the geographic rollout of the phone between June 2007 and February 2011 (when AT&T stopped being the exclusive carrier) to compare fertility rates in those parts of the United States with and without the mobile phones.

“Overall,” the authors found, “the diffusion of the iPhone explains 33 to 52 per cent of the decline in the general fertility rate among women aged 15 to 44,” with the greatest decreases concentrated among teenagers and young adults from ages 15 to 24.