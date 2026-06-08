Declining fertility a global challenge that no one has answers to, but efforts still worth it: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Declining fertility is a challenge facing countries all over the world, with no ready solution to address it, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Jun 8). However, efforts to deal with the issue are still worth pursuing, he said.

“It's a global challenge. It's happening everywhere in the world. No one has the answers for now,” said Mr Wong, during a session of the Singapore Press Club’s Eminent Speaker Series.

He noted that people once thought declining birth rates happen only when a country reaches a certain level of income, which is why it was believed it happened more with affluent societies.

“But nowadays you look around the world, even developing countries are having declining birth rates below replacement levels,” he said.

Mr Wong said that countries have put in “a lot of resources to try and stop the decline and to encourage marriage and parenthood, but there has been no enduring success”. Some countries have temporarily succeeded in boosting birth rates, but the numbers eventually come back down, he said.

Singapore’s total fertility rate had dropped to a new low of 0.87 last year.

Mr Wong said that the Singapore government has not given up and is still trying to work on the issue, with a new workgroup led by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah.

The approach is to think about it “less as a procreation incentive, less of a baby bonus” for couples, and instead look at what more can be done to create a family-friendly environment in Singapore, such as addressing young parents’ concerns around education, childcare and housing, he said.

“At the end of the day after doing that, I may not get more babies, but it's still worth doing,” he said.

“That's our approach: Try to make things better for families in Singapore. Because families are a key pillar of our society, and we want Singapore to be a place that's friendly and conducive for families to thrive and flourish.”

Among the questions fielded by Mr Wong in the session at the SPH Media news centre’s auditorium in Toa Payoh was whether an updated population white paper with a new population planning parameter is on the cards.

In response, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said “it's not so much about articulating a new figure or what that figure might be, because even for the old figure, we are a long way from getting there”.

“The old figure was 6.9 (million). We are far away from getting there. So there is no new figure to be updated, because our population will just grow at a much slower rate than before, and we are just trying to maintain stability and to avoid population decline,” he said.