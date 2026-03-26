Commentary: Why the central kitchen model for school meals works for my family

SINGAPORE: When it was announced that a new central kitchen model would be rolled out in 13 schools this year, there was a wave of dismay.

Some were unimpressed with the appearance of the catered meals and the lack of variety. Others lamented the loss of opportunities for children to learn budgeting and financial skills.

But my family was excited about the change because it meant we would finally be able to know which dishes were safe for our children.

Both my children were born with multiple allergies. Some allergens cause milder reactions like hives and eczema, but there are others that trigger severe effects such as vomiting, restricted breathing and pain along the digestive tract. To keep them safe, I have been packing all their meals – recess, snacks and lunch – every weekday since they started school.