No plans to introduce central kitchen model at all schools: MOE

SINGAPORE: The central kitchen meal model will be explored only with schools facing difficulties securing sufficient stallholders, Minister of State for Education Jasmin Lau said on Tuesday (Feb 3).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has no intention of scaling this model to all schools and does not have a target in mind, she said in parliament in her response to parliamentary questions about the model.

From last month, the central kitchen model was rolled out to 13 schools to address a growing shortage of canteen operators while keeping food meals affordable.

Ms Lau said the government did not introduce the scheme to replace the traditional canteen model.

“We wanted to explore alternative models to help schools that were struggling to attract stallholders and had severe shortages of functioning stalls,” she said.

“We want to avoid putting students in these schools that were at risk of not having good access to affordable, nutritious and balanced meals.”