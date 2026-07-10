Commentary: China can ban AI boyfriends. It can’t make men listen

TOKYO: A man who listens with empathy, offers emotional support, and is available whenever you need him? Sounds ideal. As Elon Musk’s Grok serves up pig-tailed, scantily clad anime-girl companions, China’s artificial intelligence romance boom has found a different audience: women.

That might explain why Beijing is moving to rein it in. At a time of plunging marriage and birth rates, China is set to become the first country to impose comprehensive rules aimed at curbing the harms of anthropomorphic AI, with a new regulation taking effect next week.

Tech giants including ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent have begun disabling features that let users create and interact with personalised AI companions. A separate crop of role-playing apps remain, though tougher rules are expected to kill the romance - or at least limit sustained emotional exchanges and force reminders that the bots are not human.