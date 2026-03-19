China steps up push for marriage and childbirth amid shifting social attitudes

SHANGHAI: The past year has been both challenging and fulfilling for music teachers Huang Zhen Hui and Liang Ren Jia.

Not only did they set up their own music school in Shanghai, they also got married after dating for seven years.

Initially, the couple were worried their parents might oppose their relationship due to the 1,000km-long distance between their hometowns. Huang is from Shandong province and Liang is from Zhejiang province.

But both families gave their blessings, and they tied the knot last November in Shanghai.

“(Marriage) gives both of us something to look forward to in life,” Huang told CNA.

“Many young people nowadays just date casually; if one doesn’t work out, they move on to the next. But deep down, everyone craves a sense of belonging, and perhaps marriage is where that belonging lies.”