Commentary: How China made cities less noisy

THE RISE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The biggest change in the intervening decade is the rise of electric vehicles – the quiet cousin of internal combustion engines. EVs produce lower levels of noise when driving at the low traffic speeds dictated by cities. The noise advantage disappears as they speed up, since the sound of the tyre starts to drown out the engine above 50km per hour.

Research suggests EV drivers also tend to accelerate and brake more smoothly, a difference psychologists attribute to the calmer atmosphere of a quieter cabin.

That prompted a thought: Could China, home to the highest number of EVs in the world, be offering a glimpse of a future where noise pollution is finally being addressed? And if so, could this newfound peace bring real gains: higher productivity and improved health that result from a better night’s sleep?

China’s environment ministry produces an annual report on noise pollution that provides some answers. The latest edition, published earlier this month, shows a steady improvement.

In 2024, the daily compliance rate for all noise pollution, which includes noise from residential areas, industry and transportation links, was 95.8 per cent during the day and 88.2 per cent at night. For noise pollution specifically on roads, the compliance rate has increased from 92.6 per cent in 2016 to 99.4 per cent during the day, and from 50.5 per cent to 76.3 per cent at night.

While EVs are not the sole reason, it seems unlikely that this is a coincidence. Among major cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai record the highest compliance rates and boast the highest levels of EV penetration.