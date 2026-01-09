Commentary: China is overplaying its rare earth hand in Japan

JAPAN IS PREPARED

There’s just one problem: Few countries are better prepared against China threatening their rare earth supplies than Japan. Thanks to similar threats in 2010 prompted by a standoff over disputed islands, it has spent years diversifying its supply chains and building up stockpiles for precisely this sort of eventuality.

While China produces about 80 per cent of the world’s neodymium magnets, Japan on its own manufactures about half of the remainder, according to UBS SuMi TRUST Wealth Management – levels far above its own roughly 5 per cent share of global manufacturing.

That's left Japan relatively unharmed by previous threats to this supply chain. Consider the last time China last put the chokehold on rare earth exports, during the tit-for-tat trade disputes prompted by President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs last year: Washington was forced to negotiate for magnet supplies, a humiliating denouement that cemented Beijing’s control over a vital advanced technology. Shin-Etsu’s magnet factory kept operating at full capacity, the company told investors in July 2025.

Other markets found themselves caught in the crossfire. Only about a quarter of export license requests by European manufacturers were being processed by Chinese authorities, a trade association for local auto-parts companies warned in June 2025. As a result, production lines and plants were being shut down, even though European companies had no beef with Beijing.

The same was true in India. “We are managing on a daily basis” by drawing on local stocks for magnets in vehicles such as the electric iQube scooter, KN Radhakrishnan, President of TVS Motor, told investors in July.

The more pronounced export crackdown promised by Beijing’s latest move may be harder to withstand. Despite the diversification of the past decade, Japan still depends on China for about 70 per cent of its rare earth supplies, according to a government raw materials agency.

Incentives for companies such as the Japanese-funded Lynas Rare Earths have succeeded in broadening the sources of supplies of neodymium and praseodymium, but have been too slow in doing the same with harder-to-obtain samarium, dysprosium and terbium. The deposits are out there, however.