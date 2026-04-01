Commentary: In trade’s ‘law of the jungle’, the winners are clear

YAOUNDE, Cameroon: According to one account of his early career, Chinese minister of commerce Wang Wentao started out as the general manager of a photocopier sales department before ascending the ranks of China's Communist Party.

This week in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde, where the 166-member World Trade Organization (WTO) had gathered, Wang was selling something altogether more nebulous: a plea for stability in a fracturing world.

At a time when US President Donald Trump is riding roughshod over the multilateral trading system, spraying tariffs in all directions, Wang warned delegates that “without WTO rules, global trade would return to the ‘law of the jungle’ where might makes right”.

Chinese diplomacy specialises in such straight-faced pieties. They make representatives of governments on the wrong end of China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus bristle when they hear them. “You feel like you’re being gaslit,” said one Western diplomat present in Yaounde.

But China’s strategy is subtler than getting up the noses of its Western critics. To extend Wang’s analogy, if the US is currently behaving like an elephant, crashing through the old guardrails of world trade, China presents as the tiger: stealthy, but with claws when needed.