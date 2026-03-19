Commentary: Why firms are pivoting from 'China shedding' to 'Chinamaxxing'

CHANGING APPROACH

Blurring ties to Beijing to minimise regulatory or reputational risk overseas was a defensive manoeuvre five years ago. At the time, telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies was still making headlines after being banned by Washington over spying concerns. Following that episode, Chinese firms aiming for international prominence wanted to avoid a similar fate.

Three of the most successful - social media platform TikTok and budget online retailers Temu and Shein - have all tried to distance themselves from their roots. None have succeeded. Increasing opposition from Beijing, combined with a recent vibe shift that has elevated perceptions of Chinese products suggest it would be smart for homegrown companies to be more upfront about where they’re from.

What was unusual about Xu’s first-ever public appearance is that Shein had been presenting itself as a Singapore-based fast-fashion giant, with only perfunctory mentions on its website of the region that powers its ability to churn out designs in as little as three weeks. It’s a positioning that reportedly upset the Chinese regulators who must approve its long-delayed IPO.

Another reason companies should be more honest is that China shedding was always a hard sell. Just look at TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. No matter what it tried, the short-form video platform was unable to convince the public it wasn’t Chinese, even though it doesn’t exist in China.