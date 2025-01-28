Commentary: Chinese New Year is exhausting, but here’s why we keep celebrating it

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year is here again. You know it, you can feel it in the air. There’s dong-dong-chiang music in every shopping mall, and lion dance troupes are getting their lettuce and oranges ready.

Of course, no Chinese New Year would be complete without bak kwa. The barbecued pork snack becomes akin to an illicit contraband substance each time this year. People lose all sense of time queuing for popular brands. Importing it from Malaysia is still banned. Meanwhile, customs officials in Australia and New Zealand are ever vigilant of families hiding it in their suitcases.

You can just imagine the conversations in Singapore …

“Psst, you want some bak kwa? I got the good stuff, top grade, no need to queue. Best price for you!”