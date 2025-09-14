Commentary: Embrace chips, India, and skip those tech dreams

NEW DELHI: It is a truth universally acknowledged that a nation of reasonable size and prosperity must be in want of a semiconductor industry. India is no exception to the global rush to subsidise chip fabrication; the government set aside US$10 billion for new facilities in 2022 and it has plans to double that amount.

There are expectations that money will provide a return soon. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that the country would soon have a “significant share” in a market worth over a trillion dollars: “Our journey began late but nothing can stop us now. India is now moving from the back-end to becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation.”

There have certainly been some successes. Modi was presented with the first “made in India” chips after his speech. But the government’s ambition should be tempered with reality – particularly when it’s spending billions that the harassed finance ministry can barely spare from other priorities.

The chips shown to Modi give us a clue as to what might work swiftly. They were developed by a special laboratory that’s part of India’s space programme, and designed for the harsh conditions of space — or, not incidentally, for missiles.