Commentary: Cherry blossoms are proof of a planet going awry

But 80 years is barely longer than a human life, which is arguably not enough to establish a real trend. Fortunately, we have a 1,200-year data set that tells the same story even more convincingly.

A SIMILAR TREND IN JAPAN

The late Japanese climate scientist Yasuyuki Aono stitched together records of the blooms of Japanese mountain cherry trees in Kyoto going back to 812. His time series shows several big, climate-driven swings in peak-bloom dates over the centuries. But none of those are anything like what has happened since the 20th century began.

The 30-year average peak bloom date has dropped from about Apr 16 on 1900 to Apr 4 this year. In 2023, Kyoto’s cherry blossoms peaked on Mar 25, the earliest in all 1,214 years of Aono’s data.

Climate change is the main reason for these drastic changes, according to science, something the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under previous presidents once acknowledged. The planet has heated by about 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages because of humanity’s carbon-dioxide emissions, raising the average March temperatures in Washington and Kyoto and encouraging trees to bloom earlier.

The “heat-island” effect of urbanisation has played a role. A 2022 study by Aono and other scientists found urban heat accounted for about half of the shift in Kyoto’s peak-bloom dates. But they also found that climate change intensified urban heat and made extremely early blossom days 15 times more likely. More warming in the decades ahead will mean even earlier blossom dates and extremes becoming normal.