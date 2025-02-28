Commentary: US egg prices are a problem. So where are the solutions?

DISRUPTED FLU SURVEILLANCE PROGRAMME

The US historically had the strongest avian flu surveillance programme in the world, through the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. It is one that farmers in Iowa, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania – which together produce almost half of the eggs in the country – have relied on to guide them through this outbreak.

Last week, the department acknowledged that the mass firings included an unconfirmed number of people working on the bird flu response – a stunning display of bureaucratic incompetence. Officials now are scrambling to find and rehire them.

Meanwhile, egg prices keep going up; they are up 53 per cent compared to a year ago and 15 per cent since January. The average price of a dozen eggs reached a new high of US$4.95 in the last month. And the cost is far more in some places – in Wisconsin, for example, a carton of pasture-raised eggs can set consumers back US$10. Some grocery stores have imposed limits on how many cartons customers can buy.

The toll on farmers has been staggering. They must pay not only the cost of culling their flocks, but replacing them with healthy stock. They bear the cost of disposal of dead hens and for the enhanced biosecurity measures recommended by the USDA. They face growing losses and even greater uncertainty about the future.

The magnitude of the egg shortage is even complicating matters at the US-Mexico border, which Trump has made a point of trying to secure. Customs and Border Protection agents are finding evidence of a rising black market in eggs. Confiscation of eggs at ports of entry has increased 29 per cent compared with the same time last year.