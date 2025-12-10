Commentary: Will Singaporeans welcome e-sports, chess and bridge as sports?

TANGIBLE IMPACT

While it may sound to some like a simple issue of definition, there will likely be real-world impact on local mind sports and e-sports communities.

Perhaps the most obvious impact is likely to be in terms of financial support. Should activities be recognised formally as coming under the ambit of SportSG, the governing authority for sports in Singapore will then have to devote resources to ensure that those activities are able to grow and develop.

This could take the form of building up national associations to ensure the long-term growth of the individual sports, providing funding for related activities such as training of national teams and supporting them in competitions, and building a base of participants at various levels to create a pipeline of talent and community for each sport.

This might sound like a boon for fledgling sports seeking to establish themselves, but it is worth sparing a thought for what this might mean for the rest of the sporting community.

It is well-known that support for sports in Singapore often pales in comparison to other key national priorities such as defence and security, national development, transportation and housing.

It is fair to say, though, that the amount allocated to sports from the national budget has gone up since my time representing Singapore as an athlete in the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, but it remains finite and relatively small. Spreading it among more officially recognised sports will see the pie being carved up into even smaller pieces.

At the same time, creating a more diverse range of official sporting activities might broaden the demographics of participants, and potentially attract other sources of funding from sponsors or stakeholders keen to invest in growing such sports for commercial gain.