Commentary: FAS needs to provide clear solutions, not superficial band-aids for Singapore football

SINGAPORE: The state of Singapore football has been an intense topic of discussion in recent months, following a shambolic showing by the Young Lions at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia in May.

On Wednesday (Jul 12), it was announced that Singapore men’s Under-22 football head coach Philippe Aw had stepped down, with Nazri Nasir, the current assistant coach of the senior men’s national team, taking over the reins.

The announcement came just days after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) unveiled 10 recommendations to improve our nation’s performance at the biennial SEA Games, including having individual development plans for key Under-23 and Under-22 players and having them focus only on two priority tournaments: The SEA Games and the AFC U23 tournament (which serves as the Olympic qualifier).

While I understand the need for the FAS to respond to the vitriol directed at them following the Young Lions’ 7-0 mauling by Malaysia, dishing out recommendations squarely aimed at improving Singapore’s performances at the SEA Games is short-sighted.

The recommendations - while a step in the right direction - also bring light to certain facts that are rather perturbing.

Take for instance the recommendation that players’ diets will be planned on occasions the FAS has control over their meals. Presently, according to the FAS, only hydration is monitored and healthy eating isn’t mandated.