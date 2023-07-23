Commentary: Want to hurt recruiting? Mandate 5 days a week in the office

BOSTON: It’s hard to hire good people - and at some companies, it’s harder than others.

New data from Scoop Technologies, reported by Bloomberg News, found that firms that require employees to come to the office every day are adding employees at a slower rate than those that offer flexibility. “Companies with one-day-a-week rules expanded staff by almost 5 per cent over the past year,” the report reads, “compared with 2.6 per cent at five-days-a-week businesses.”

The clear implication: A five-day-a-week office job is a last choice for many workers.

Of course, there are caveats - perhaps Scoop, which consults on hybrid staffing, has a vested interest in sharing these numbers. Perhaps a firm that is fully in-office is a different type of company - a slower-growing, more traditional one, with fewer reasons to add headcount.

There could also be regional variations; United States mobile phone data suggests workers have headed back to offices in Salt Lake City and Omaha much faster than in Philadelphia and Cleveland. A sudden increase in the unemployment rate might make workers less picky.

But even if the unemployment rate does increase, elite talent will retain a lot of leverage. Plus, Scoop’s findings echo something I’ve been hearing from job hunters for months: They just aren’t excited about roles that lack flexibility.

Although a desire for work-life balance is a big driver, the reasons for their reluctance go much deeper.